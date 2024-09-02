News in Brief podcast | Week 36 2024 | Equipment shortages, Gemini alliance and soaring air cargo

By Charlotte Goldstone 02/09/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is joined by maritime consultant Mike Wackett who recaps last week’s ocean freight rates and discusses the current global equipment shortage, as well as why Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are banking on increased feeder ship demand.

Ms Goldstone then gives a brief update on the current labour strike situations in Germany, Canada, India and the US East and Gulf coast. She also touches on a new challenge that a booming airfreight market has presented and how a security change to US customs regulations on airfreight put pressure on foreign airlines.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 11 minutes!