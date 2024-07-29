Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / News in Brief podcast | Week 31 2024 | Easing rates and Q2 results  

TFII: SOLID AS USUALMAERSK: WEAKENINGF: FALLING OFF A CLIFFAAPL: 'BOTTLENECK IN MAINLAND CHINA'AAPL: CHINA TRENDSDHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISING

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including cargo insurance, extreme weather and an insight into Farnborough air show. She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, reveals the latest ocean freight rate movement and discusses what impact the Red Sea crisis has had on forwarders’ H2 financial results.
The Loadstar’s publisher, Alex Lennane, talks about DB Schenker’s disappointing Q2 results and what this could mean for its upcoming sale. She also speaks about the current backlogs in air and seaports across Bangladesh.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 12 minutes!

    The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast The Loadstar Podcast

