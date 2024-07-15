News in Brief podcast | Week 29 2024 | Sea freight volumes hit a high, modal shift and sanctions

News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, recaps the latest ocean freight rates, chats peak season problems, and looks at what ceasefire talks are doing to the market.
The Loadstar’s publisher, Alex Lennane, details why produce shippers and national postal services are looking away from air freight and what’s going on with Shell’s proposed SAF facility. She also divulges a scoop on Russian sanctions possibly being bypassed at a large US airport.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 15 minutes!
Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration
Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?
Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks
New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season
Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call
Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures
A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping
CMA CGM vessel loses 44 containers overboard as rough weather hits the Cape
Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record
Fledgling biofuel production in the EU under threat from cheap imports
Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart
Fleet upgrade will be a game-changer for IndiGo's busy CarGo unit
