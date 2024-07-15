News in Brief podcast | Week 29 2024 | Sea freight volumes hit a high, modal shift and sanctions

By Charlotte Goldstone 15/07/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, recaps the latest ocean freight rates, chats peak season problems, and looks at what ceasefire talks are doing to the market.

The Loadstar’s publisher, Alex Lennane, details why produce shippers and national postal services are looking away from air freight and what’s going on with Shell’s proposed SAF facility. She also divulges a scoop on Russian sanctions possibly being bypassed at a large US airport.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 15 minutes!

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform