News in Brief Podcast | Week 25 2024 | Multimodal highlights – with a celebrity guest

By Charlotte Goldstone 14/06/2024

This week’s episode of News in Brief is a special edition, Multimodal in Brief, with a surprise celebrity guest!

Host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone spent time at this week’s Multimodal exhibition in Birmingham, UK, recording brief interviews with visitors and exhibitors from across the supply chain, learning why their company attended the event and what they thought of it.

And, at the awards gala, Charlotte got to chat with football legend Kevin Keegan, the after-dinner speaker, about the years he spent in major port cities and his experience with the logistics industry…