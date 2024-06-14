News in Brief Podcast | Week 25 2024 | Multimodal highlights – with a celebrity guest

Spotlight on… Charlotte Goldstone, news reporter at The Loadstar
Our very own podcast host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone features in this week’s issue ...
This week’s episode of News in Brief is a special edition, Multimodal in Brief, with a surprise celebrity guest!
Host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone spent time at this week’s Multimodal exhibition in Birmingham, UK, recording brief interviews with visitors and exhibitors from across the supply chain, learning why their company attended the event and what they thought of it.
And, at the awards gala, Charlotte got to chat with football legend Kevin Keegan, the after-dinner speaker, about the years he spent in major port cities and his experience with the logistics industry…
