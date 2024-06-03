News in Brief Podcast | Week 23 2024 | Peaks at sea and troughs in air

By Charlotte Goldstone 03/06/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the UK’s Royal Mail sale, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, discusses how ocean freight rates might be levelling out and what the realisation of an early peak season has meant for shipping.

The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, details her exclusive scoop of Atlas Air and Amazon parting company after eight years, and why a sudden crackdown on Chinese imports could cause congestion at US airports, affect customs brokers and result in lots of nervous ecommerce shippers…

