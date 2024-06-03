News in Brief Podcast | Week 23 2024 | Peaks at sea and troughs in air

News in Brief Podcast | Week 22 2024 | A perfect storm on the ocean; a worrisome time in Canada; and some good news...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the UK’s Royal Mail sale, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, discusses how ocean freight rates might be levelling out and what the realisation of an early peak season has meant for shipping.
The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, details her exclusive scoop of Atlas Air and Amazon parting company after eight years, and why a sudden crackdown on Chinese imports could cause congestion at US airports, affect customs brokers and result in lots of nervous ecommerce shippers…
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings.
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'
Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching
Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion
Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
