Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC revives Asia-USEC Liberty service, despite threat of port strikes

AMZN: UK DEAL INVESTIGATIONCHRW: 'SLEEP AT NIGHT' STOCKAAPL: 'PULLBACK PLAYBOOK'DSV: ANTI-VIX TRADEATSG: D-DAYUPS: NEW LOW RXO: NOT GOOD ENOUGHGXO: PRESSUREDEXPD: WEAKNESS MAERSK: DOWN ON NUMBERS MAERSK: 'NON-OCEAN BUSINESSES LEADING' DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEGXO: ORGANIC GROWTH AND DE-LEVERAGING GXO: WINCANTON TAILWIND GXO: HUMANOID RISK AND REWARD

AMZN: UK DEAL INVESTIGATIONCHRW: 'SLEEP AT NIGHT' STOCKAAPL: 'PULLBACK PLAYBOOK'DSV: ANTI-VIX TRADEATSG: D-DAYUPS: NEW LOW RXO: NOT GOOD ENOUGHGXO: PRESSUREDEXPD: WEAKNESS MAERSK: DOWN ON NUMBERS MAERSK: 'NON-OCEAN BUSINESSES LEADING' DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEGXO: ORGANIC GROWTH AND DE-LEVERAGING GXO: WINCANTON TAILWIND GXO: HUMANOID RISK AND REWARD

MSC Ines
Photo: VesselFinder
By

MSC is reintroducing its Asia-US East Coast Liberty service today, as rates on the tradelane continue to hold steady amid the market correction.

The Liberty service calls Shanghai, Busan, Miami, Savannah, Charleston, Philadelphia, New York, Singapore, and Shanghai, deploying up to 12 ships of 4,000 to 5,000 teu and turning in 12 weeks.

The first sailing is today, with the 4,432 teu MSC Houston V, which is being diverted from MSC’s US-South Africa service.

The Liberty is the first Asia-USEC service to be launched this year. It was launched by MSC amid the Covid-fuelled boom in May 2021, but suspended in November 2022, due to slowing demand.

While Asia-US West Coast rates have come under downward pressure due to capacity additions, Asia-US East Coast rates have been more consistent, closing at $9,346 per feu, according to the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index on 2 August – although this was a contraction from the peak of $9,945 in early July.

Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo told The Loadstar the Liberty service would add only 48,000-60,000 teu to the 2.74m teu capacity on the Asia-USEC trade, and so is not expected to add substantial downward pressure on rates.

Xeneta’s chief analyst, Peter Sand, said MSC was always opportunistic, although the Liberty’s timing appears challenging due to the risks of industrial action  by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) in east and Gulf coast ports.

Mr Sand said: “If it’s a weekly service and the US east coast gets hit by strikes, the third ship on this new service will arrive on 1 October [when a strike is scheduled to begin].

“We also see capacity on the rise from Asia to the east coast. In Q2 24, the filling factor of this trade was close to an all-time high, and spot rates are still mega-high.”

The ILA expects to present its final demands to port employers on 4 September.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) Xeneta AFS Global Asia-North Europe Asia-US east coast Customer-carrier relations Rates: the eternal tango Transpacific

    Most read news

    USEC port workers' union set to finalise contract demands and strike strategy

    Arctic Northern Sea Route a new way to avoid the Red Sea?

    Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices

    Political upheaval in Bangladesh sees factories close and supply chain chaos

    MSC now 'dominating' ocean carrier market – but rivals are also boosting capacity

    Capacity crunch: which airlines have been adding air freight capacity?

    DHL sees H1 profits plummet, but XPO gains momentum in North America

    Air rate anger from Bangladesh exporters as carriers 'cash in' on logjams

    Despite weak H1 numbers, Maersk CEO says business 'trending in the right direction'

    News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market 

    Maersk u-turns on congestion claim at Tanjung Pelepas

    China-to-N Europe spot rates start to fall as record peak demand eases

    Maersk bids to burst PTP bubble as it reports record congestion-free month

    SMEs in Germany see India as the new focus for supply chain reorientation

    Expeditors 'adapted well in an erratic quarter' – but earnings disappoint

    Ocean carriers are hungry for a slice of the growing pharma shipment pie