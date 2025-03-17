News in Brief Podcast | Week 11 | Ocean rates down, uncertainty up
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
Southern India’s ocean trade continues to be a challenging market for both Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, with the pair cutting back port calls.
According to industry sources, the Gemini Cooperation partners have pared down the loading space they share on a direct call at Ennore port (Chennai) for Europe trades, which began in early February.
The new joint loop, branded ME2 by Maersk and IEX by Hapag-Lloyd, is the only long-haul mainline operation out of India’s east ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
Mercedes-Benz places record order for SAF with DB Schenker
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
Zim seeks more annual contracts after strong 2024 results
US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article