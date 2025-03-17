Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Gemini carriers cut back port calls on challenging southern India trade

Flag of India near the parcels on the world map. World trade. Ex
By

Southern India’s ocean trade continues to be a challenging market for both Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, with the pair cutting back port calls.

According to industry sources, the Gemini Cooperation partners have pared down the loading space they share on a direct call at Ennore port (Chennai) for Europe trades, which began in early February.

The new joint loop, branded ME2 by Maersk and IEX by Hapag-Lloyd, is the only long-haul mainline operation out of India’s east ...

