By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 17/03/2025

Southern India’s ocean trade continues to be a challenging market for both Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, with the pair cutting back port calls.

According to industry sources, the Gemini Cooperation partners have pared down the loading space they share on a direct call at Ennore port (Chennai) for Europe trades, which began in early February.

The new joint loop, branded ME2 by Maersk and IEX by Hapag-Lloyd, is the only long-haul mainline operation out of India’s east ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN