Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
What money cannot buy
China has slammed CK Hutchison’s plans to sell some 80% of its port holdings to MSC, including its operations at both ends of the Panama Canal.
The Hong Kong-based group has confirmed plans to sell to a consortium comprising MSC’s port division, Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL) and hedge fund giant BlackRock, claiming it would “deliver cash proceeds in excess of $19bn to the group”.
However, late last night (13 March), the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs ...
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
Tariffs will puncture North American trucking industry recovery
GXO Wincanton deal could see supermarkets funded to invest in new 3PL
Global container trade still strong, but front-loading not the cause
Lack of respect will dash carrier hopes of forwarding success
US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article