By Alexander Whiteman 14/03/2025

China has slammed CK Hutchison’s plans to sell some 80% of its port holdings to MSC, including its operations at both ends of the Panama Canal.

The Hong Kong-based group has confirmed plans to sell to a consortium comprising MSC’s port division, Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL) and hedge fund giant BlackRock, claiming it would “deliver cash proceeds in excess of $19bn to the group”.

However, late last night (13 March), the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs ...

