'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth

By Alison Koo 24/03/2025

MSC is flawlessly emulating dethroned rival Maersk’s old strategy by aggressively expanding its fleet and terminal network, according to Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo.

Mr Tan was speaking at the Navigating the Volatility of Container Freight Rates conference in Singapore today.

As container freight rates rocketed to historical highs during Covid, MSC grew its fleet with newbuildings and second-hand vessels, while Maersk did the opposite, betting on an integrator strategy, reinventing itself as a comprehensive end-to-end ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN