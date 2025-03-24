Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / 'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth

MSC Ariane
By

MSC is flawlessly emulating dethroned rival Maersk’s old strategy by aggressively expanding its fleet and terminal network, according to Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo.

Mr Tan was speaking at the Navigating the Volatility of Container Freight Rates conference in Singapore today.

As container freight rates rocketed to historical highs during Covid, MSC grew its fleet with newbuildings and second-hand vessels, while Maersk did the opposite, betting on an integrator strategy, reinventing itself as a comprehensive end-to-end ...

