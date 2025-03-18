Carriers could correct charter market boom

Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
MSC and the Ocean and Premier container shipping alliances are withdrawing some transpacific and Asia-Europe ...
A charter market correction could be looming amid the deterioration in spot rates. Citing the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index, Splash reports that spot rates have plummeted some 47%. And, while profitability remains possible as long as utilisation remains above 80%, the same report notes that box ship utilisation on the world’s biggest trades has now dipped below 90%.
Despite the year starting in contraction, the charter sector has been experiencing something of a boom, with the charter to freight ratio at ...
