Carriers could correct charter market boom

By Alexander Whiteman 18/03/2025

A charter market correction could be looming amid the deterioration in spot rates. Citing the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index, Splash reports that spot rates have plummeted some 47%. And, while profitability remains possible as long as utilisation remains above 80%, the same report notes that box ship utilisation on the world’s biggest trades has now dipped below 90%.

Despite the year starting in contraction, the charter sector has been experiencing something of a boom, with the charter to freight ratio at ...

