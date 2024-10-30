Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Maersk signs long-term methanol sourcing deal

DHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADARXPO: YELLOW TAILWINDXPO: OUTLOOKXPO: CONF CALLDSV: STRONG TRACTIONCHRW: CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOSTMAERSK: AHEAD OF NUMBERSXPO: STRONG RELEASE XPO: RALLY MODE ON AAPL: SHIFTING PRODUCTIONUPS: GIVING UP KNIN: INDIA FOCUSXOM: ANOTHER WARNING VW: GROWING STRESS

Maersk Boxes Photo 210476104 © Hieronymusukkel Dreamstime.com
© Hieronymusukkel
By

PRESS RELEASE

30 ottobre 2024

– The major deal with LONGi further confirms the ability of bio-methanol to achieve significant greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in this decade.

– The first volumes are expected in 2026.

Copenhagen, Denmark – A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has entered into a long-term bio-methanol offtake agreement with LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The agreement will contribute to lowering GHG emissions from Maersk’s growing fleet of dual-fuel methanol container vessels.

With the addition of the LONGi volumes, Maersk is making progress in securing enough methanol for its owned dual-fuel methanol fleet of which 7 vessels are already in operation. Maersk’s combined methanol offtake agreements now meet more than 50% of the dual-fuel methanol fleet demand in 2027.

The agreement has evolved out of Maersk’s growing global alternative fuels portfolio of which several other methanol projects are currently in advanced stages of maturity…

The full announcement can be read here.

