Maersk appoints Christopher Cook MD for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Maersk's new 'fossil fuel fee' more costly for shippers than surcharges
Maersk’s new fossil fuel fee (FFF), which replaces its bunker adjustment factor (BAF) and low-sulphur ...
BA: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS XOM: ADNOC DEALXPO: CHALLENGING READ-ACROSSDSV: LOOKING FOR SHELTERR: SHORT SELLER IDEAPLD: STEADY INCOMEF: MEXICO CAPEX INVESTMENTDSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATE
BA: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS XOM: ADNOC DEALXPO: CHALLENGING READ-ACROSSDSV: LOOKING FOR SHELTERR: SHORT SELLER IDEAPLD: STEADY INCOMEF: MEXICO CAPEX INVESTMENTDSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATE
Maersk has appointed Christopher Cook as its new MD for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, effective 1 October.
After beginning his career at Maersk in 2002, Mr Cook has held several key leadership roles at Maersk, the most recent as MD for the UAE, Oman and Qatar.
Richard Morgan, MD of Maersk Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, said: “I am delighted to welcome Christopher to his new role. He will take charge of one of our most important markets, and I am confident Christopher’s wealth of experience will contribute to our growth in the geography.”
He added that in his previous role, Mr Cook had “transformed the product profile” by leveraging the ocean portfolio in the UAE and expanding into areas such as air freight and contract logistics.
Mr Cook said: “I am deeply honoured to take on the role of leading the team in South Asia. This region presents immense growth opportunities, and I look forward to working closely with our talented team here. Together, we will strengthen Maersk’s position as a trusted logistics partner for our customers while driving solutions that create value for them and our stakeholders.”
East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build
MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport
JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'
Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM
DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'all core functions are operating'
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars
Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates
DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim
Surcharges add up for parcel shippers – and there may be more to come
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article