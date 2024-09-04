Maersk appoints Christopher Cook MD for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

By Charlotte Goldstone 04/09/2024

Maersk has appointed Christopher Cook as its new MD for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, effective 1 October.

After beginning his career at Maersk in 2002, Mr Cook has held several key leadership roles at Maersk, the most recent as MD for the UAE, Oman and Qatar.

Richard Morgan, MD of Maersk Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, said: “I am delighted to welcome Christopher to his new role. He will take charge of one of our most important markets, and I am confident Christopher’s wealth of experience will contribute to our growth in the geography.”

He added that in his previous role, Mr Cook had “transformed the product profile” by leveraging the ocean portfolio in the UAE and expanding into areas such as air freight and contract logistics.

Mr Cook said: “I am deeply honoured to take on the role of leading the team in South Asia. This region presents immense growth opportunities, and I look forward to working closely with our talented team here. Together, we will strengthen Maersk’s position as a trusted logistics partner for our customers while driving solutions that create value for them and our stakeholders.”