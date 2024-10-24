Subscribe to Premium
+

Comment / Kuehne + Nagel – applying Say's Law

Supply demand
ID 31308848 © Shutter999 | Dreamstime.com
By

One quick takeaway for the shippers, drawing from the conference call between Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) and equity analysts following a mixed Q3 24 update released yesterday by the Swiss freight forwarder, stands out: you must deserve to be on K+N’s book as a client and to do so, please be prepared to pay up for that privilege.

But there’s more to it

We need to think about a more relevant qualitative than quantitative, number-driven element now as K+N restructures and keeps ...

Comment on this article

    Topics

    Kuehne + Nagel DSV Watch the downside 1.0

