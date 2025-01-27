India needs to get market-ready – fashionably quickly
Indian apparel industry stakeholders are reporting strong demand signals from big global brands, as buyers ...
DSV: SCHENKER CEO FUTURE UPDATEDSV: STAFF NUMBERS ON THE RADARDHL: BUILDING BATTERY BANKSDHL: GREEN PUSHAMZN: TARGETED MFT: TRYING TO BOUNCE BACK XOM: INSIDER BUY APPEALGM: EARNINGS BEAT GM: TRADING UPDATEZIM: DEFENSIVETSLA: IN THE DOCKKNIN: HOLDINGAAPL: WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEKBA: ANOTHER UPDATEBA: UNDER SCRUTINY
DSV: SCHENKER CEO FUTURE UPDATEDSV: STAFF NUMBERS ON THE RADARDHL: BUILDING BATTERY BANKSDHL: GREEN PUSHAMZN: TARGETED MFT: TRYING TO BOUNCE BACK XOM: INSIDER BUY APPEALGM: EARNINGS BEAT GM: TRADING UPDATEZIM: DEFENSIVETSLA: IN THE DOCKKNIN: HOLDINGAAPL: WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEKBA: ANOTHER UPDATEBA: UNDER SCRUTINY
Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), India’s only long-haul liner operator, is attempting to regain lost ground as the country’s export potential brightens amid the trade diversification in Asia.
The 63%-state-owned carrier wants to acquire up to six second-hand containerships, from mid-size to ultra-large, to beef-up operations that have been severely constrained due to tonnage problems and government divestment strategies.
The move comes after the national carrier added one 9,000-teu ship to the India-Europe trade, a market in which it had been in partnership with MSC for some time.
SCI’s acquisition requirements include 12,000-18,000 teu vessels no older than 15 years – which gives rise to market speculation that the carrier was weighing options to join the India-US east coast trade via a VSA deal with one of the shipping networks, ONE’s standalone WIN service ablikely bet.
WIN sailings have been wobbly, however, due to a shortage of capacity necessary for a weekly rotation.
Indeed, tonnage availability has been a major industry concern thanks to the Red Sea-linked diversions from the Suez Canal. However, a return to canal transits following the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire could free-up considerable tonnage for charter or purchase.
Of late, Indian trade policymakers have been under tremendous pressure from exporters to overcome various supply chain challenges, as foreign mainline carriers have a near monopoly in the market. Trade bodies contend that Indian exporters are always on the receiving end of high freight charges and vessel space unpredictability, as supply-demand equations alter.
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) noted recently that if the flag-carrier liner could gain a bigger share of the India trades, it would “reduce arm-twisting by foreign shipping lines, particularly of our micro-small-to-medium enterprises”.
Its refocus on the container shipping market, albeit on a limited scale, seems to have yielded some profit gains for SCI, according to the latest earnings report, which shows the carrier ended H1 of fiscal 2024-25 with a 145% increase in net profit. And income from liner operations soared to some $60m, from $34m in the previous H1 period.
However, much of SCI’s liner goals could depend on its ability to recreate consortium partnerships with the major carriers, as standalone operations are typically a difficult task. And its box trade push comes as ocean rates continue to move south, with expectations of a sharper collapse with Red Sea shipping resumption.
SCI was offered for sale in 2019, as part of New Delhi’s broader divestment programme intended to raise additional resources and monetise underperforming public assets. But the process has been painfully slow because of regulatory and due diligence hiccups, with no concrete timeline to when SCI would be fully privatised.
Catch up with last week’s news in our bite-sized News in Brief podcast
Rose grower sues DSV over 'bait and switch' forwarding move
Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez
Carriers divert Indian cargo to avoid congestion worries at Colombo
Liner schedule reliability worsened in a Q4 'rife with challenges'
Amazon hit with $96m compensation claim by China United Lines
Unions renew call for industrial action at France’s biggest box port
Trump threatens shippers: manufacture in 'the good old USA' or pay the price
Ecommerce traffic will help ward off new threats to air cargo demand
Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port
Chinese agribusinesses turn to container lines for grain shipments
Ecommerce 'a double-edged sword' as airfreight fears a soft year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article