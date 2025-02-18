The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
Proforma scheduled liner capacity on the Asia-North Europe trade is set to be reduced by ...
CMA CGM is “re-strategising” its growth plans for India amid the wide reshuffle of ocean alliance network dynamics.
In a push for regional trades in standalone capacity, the French liner has launched additional strings connecting India with the Middle East and Red Sea.
The new loops, BIGEX 3 and 4, with weekly sailings complement BIGEX 1 and 2 already in operation.
BIGEX 3 has direct calls at Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Salalah, and Jeddah, with shipments ...
Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return
Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs
New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'
Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'
Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article