News / CMA CGM expands India footprint with new feeders and role in IMEC

CMA CGM scandola
Photo: CMA CGM
By

CMA CGM is “re-strategising” its growth plans for India amid the wide reshuffle of ocean alliance network dynamics.

In a push for regional trades in standalone capacity, the French liner has launched additional strings connecting India with the Middle East and Red Sea.

The new loops, BIGEX 3 and 4, with weekly sailings complement BIGEX 1 and 2 already in operation.

BIGEX 3 has direct calls at Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Salalah, and Jeddah, with shipments ...

    CMA CGM Gemini cooperation India

