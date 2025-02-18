By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 18/02/2025

CMA CGM is “re-strategising” its growth plans for India amid the wide reshuffle of ocean alliance network dynamics.

In a push for regional trades in standalone capacity, the French liner has launched additional strings connecting India with the Middle East and Red Sea.

The new loops, BIGEX 3 and 4, with weekly sailings complement BIGEX 1 and 2 already in operation.

BIGEX 3 has direct calls at Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Salalah, and Jeddah, with shipments ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN