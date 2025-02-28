By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 28/02/2025

UK ground handler Menzies Aviation has cemented its airfreight logistics operations in India with a new cargo terminal at Bengaluru Airport (BIAL), touted as the largest in the country.

The joint-venture project complements a 15-year management licence Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) won in 2023 for the operation of BIAL’s first cargo terminal.

Capacity had been under pressure at BIAL due to booming air freight demand, driven in large part by perishables ...

