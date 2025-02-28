CU Lines developing shortsea routes to serve Red Sea and Indian subcontinent
Chinese regional carrier China United Lines (CULines) is expanding its presence in the Persian Gulf, ...
UK ground handler Menzies Aviation has cemented its airfreight logistics operations in India with a new cargo terminal at Bengaluru Airport (BIAL), touted as the largest in the country.
The joint-venture project complements a 15-year management licence Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) won in 2023 for the operation of BIAL’s first cargo terminal.
Capacity had been under pressure at BIAL due to booming air freight demand, driven in large part by perishables ...
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
EU 'frustration over what UK wants' as further trade talks loom
Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Streamlining the world’s second-busiest shipping lane – Port Klang and the Malaysian Maritime Single Window
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article