PSA completes early exit from box terminal concession at India's VOC
Singapore-based PSA International wound up its container terminal operations at India’s Tuticorin Port at the ...
India is going to be the key market for start-up SolitAir, a Dubai-based cargo airline that began operations last year.
The carrier initially plans to invest up to $25m in its operations in the country, it told Indian media this week.
Founded by FedEx veteran Hamdi Osman, SolitAir has three ASL-operated 737-800Fs. One was only delivered last week to Dubai from Shannon, but of the other two, one last week operated Dubai–Dhaka-Hong Kong, and the other flew between Dubai and Riyadh.
By ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in
TPM: Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article