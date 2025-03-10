By Alex Lennane 10/03/2025

India is going to be the key market for start-up SolitAir, a Dubai-based cargo airline that began operations last year.

The carrier initially plans to invest up to $25m in its operations in the country, it told Indian media this week.

Founded by FedEx veteran Hamdi Osman, SolitAir has three ASL-operated 737-800Fs. One was only delivered last week to Dubai from Shannon, but of the other two, one last week operated Dubai–Dhaka-Hong Kong, and the other flew between Dubai and Riyadh.

