By Alison Koo 27/02/2025

Chinese regional carrier China United Lines (CULines) is expanding its presence in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea and Indian subcontinent areas.

The state-backed carrier, which exited long-haul trades in 2023, is developing shortsea routes after opening a West Asia branch in Dubai on Monday, a month after launching an agency in India.

At the opening, CULines CEO Raymond Chen said: “The establishment of the West Asia company, following the launch of our agency in India further enhances our strategic bases in India, the ...

