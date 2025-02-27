Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / CU Lines developing shortsea routes to serve Red Sea and Indian subcontinent

CULines containers Credit CU Lines
Credit CU Lines
By

Chinese regional carrier China United Lines (CULines) is expanding its presence in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea and Indian subcontinent areas.

The state-backed carrier, which exited long-haul trades in 2023, is developing shortsea routes after opening a West Asia branch in Dubai on Monday, a month after launching an agency in India.

At the opening, CULines CEO Raymond Chen said: “The establishment of the West Asia company, following the launch of our agency in India  further enhances our strategic bases in India, the ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China United Lines (CULines) India Red Sea

    Most read news

    Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault

    Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates

    Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port

    Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes

    Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport

    Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers

    Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'

    MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move

    Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected 

    Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships

    DSV's deal-making – what's next?

    How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'

    Turkey upgrades rail freight network, eyeing more traffic from China

    Indian shippers get better value from converting LCL shipments to full loads

    Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark

    EU 'frustration over what UK wants' as further trade talks loom