India to detain second MSC ship as probe into MSC Elsa 3 sinking continues
Indian authorities have upped the legal pushback against the recent ship fire casualties involving MSC ...
Air cargo capacity out of India is expected to tighten, possibly leading to rate increases, following the tragic Air India crash and resulting cut in services.
Tata Group-owned Air India is navigating significant operational pressures following tighter technical inspections and also abrupt schedule cancellations linked to ...
DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike
Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz
New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry
Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast
BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors
Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates
New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains
China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy
Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for
A dull airfreight market after front-loading push – carriers desperate for volumes
China+1 acceleration as tariffs drive supply chain rerouting
News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama
