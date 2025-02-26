By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 26/02/2025

Container hauliers serving terminals at India’s Nhava Sheva port (JNPA) continue to voice concerns over lengthy vehicle turn times and low productivity.

The pressure on them seems in large part rooted in a mismatch of ocean and landside capacity at the port, which, along with Mundra, accounts for roughly 60% of India’s containerised trade.

Thanks to carriers’ expanding networks and ever-larger box ships, plus exporters trying to maximise shipments before the fiscal year-end on 31 March, ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN