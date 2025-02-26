CMA CGM expands India footprint with new feeders and role in IMEC
CMA CGM is “re-strategising” its growth plans for India amid the wide reshuffle of ocean ...
Container hauliers serving terminals at India’s Nhava Sheva port (JNPA) continue to voice concerns over lengthy vehicle turn times and low productivity.
The pressure on them seems in large part rooted in a mismatch of ocean and landside capacity at the port, which, along with Mundra, accounts for roughly 60% of India’s containerised trade.
Thanks to carriers’ expanding networks and ever-larger box ships, plus exporters trying to maximise shipments before the fiscal year-end on 31 March, ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
