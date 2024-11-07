Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Hapag-Lloyd near-doubles its orderbook with deals for 24 new box ships

CAT: RISING TRADEEXPD: TRUMP TRADE LOSER LINE: PUNISHEDMAERSK: RELIEF XPO: TRUMP TRADE WINNERCHRW: NO JOYUPS: STEADY YIELDXPO: BUILDING BLOCKSHLAG: BIG ORDERLINE: REACTIONLINE: EXPENSES AND OPERATING LEVERAGELINE: PIPELINE OF DEALS LINE: DEMAND PATTERNS LINE: LANDSCAPELINE: CONF CALL STARTSDSV: UNTOUCHABLEEXPD: NOT AS BULLISH AS PREVIOUSLYFWRD: SPECULATIVE RALLY MAERSK: INTEGRATED LOGISTICS WIN

CAT: RISING TRADEEXPD: TRUMP TRADE LOSER LINE: PUNISHEDMAERSK: RELIEF XPO: TRUMP TRADE WINNERCHRW: NO JOYUPS: STEADY YIELDXPO: BUILDING BLOCKSHLAG: BIG ORDERLINE: REACTIONLINE: EXPENSES AND OPERATING LEVERAGELINE: PIPELINE OF DEALS LINE: DEMAND PATTERNS LINE: LANDSCAPELINE: CONF CALL STARTSDSV: UNTOUCHABLEEXPD: NOT AS BULLISH AS PREVIOUSLYFWRD: SPECULATIVE RALLY MAERSK: INTEGRATED LOGISTICS WIN

HLAG_Afif_HH_CTB_1280x800_rgb
Photo: Hapag-LLoyd
By

Hapag-Lloyd has near-doubled its orderbook with agreements for 24 new vessels. 

The line has ordered 12 16,800 teu newbuilds from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and 12 of 9,200 teu from New Times Shipbuilding.  

The larger vessels will be used to add capacity to Hapag-Lloyd’s existing services, while the smaller ships will replace older units nearing the end of their useful life. 

According to Alphaliner data, fifth-largest operator Hapag already has 23 box ships on order, with a total capacity of 354,062teu, which would add 15% to its current capacity of around 2.2m teu, a 7.5% capacity market share. 

The new vessels will be equipped with liqueified gas dual-fuel engines, with low emissions, but can also run on biomethane, which would cut emissions by 95% compared with conventional propulsion systems. They will also be ammonia-ready. 

The new ships, with a combined capacity of 312,000 teu and a value of about $4bn, will be delivered between 2027 and 2029. Hapag has already committed to long-term financing for $3bn.

The 17,000 teu ships are likely valued at about $210m each, while the 9,200 teu ships have a value of about $140.5m each.

“This investment is one of the largest in the recent history of Hapag-Lloyd, and it represents a significant milestone for our company as it pursues the goals of its Strategy 2030, such as to grow while also modernising and decarbonising our fleet,” said CEO Rolf Habben Jansen. 

“Operating a fleet of more-efficient vessels will also enhance our competitive position and, thanks to the increase in capacity, we will continue to offer our customers a global, high-quality product.” 

Just over 40% of Hapag’s fleet is chartered-in, a similar level to the three larger lines, Cosco, CMA CGM and Maersk. The largest box line, MSC, operates 6.1m teu, of which just under half is chartered. It also has the largest orderbook, of 1.9m teu. 

 

hapag-lloyd

Source: Alphaliner

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Calculating Capacity Hapag-Lloyd orderbook Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Rates: the eternal tango Transatlantic Transpacific

    Most read news

    What will Trump's win mean for the logistics industry?

    No end to chaos in sight for shippers as Canada's port rows escalate

    Ripples from standstill at strike-bound Canadian ports could spread inland

    Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries

    Cargo operations at Brazil's Guarulhos Airport on brink of collapse

    Canada's west coast port employers lock out union workers set to strike

    'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now

    Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage

    Typhoon Kong-ray creates congestion at Shanghai, Ningbo and Kaohsiung

    Carriers drop calls at Hamburg after congestion builds at CTA

    Port of Valencia slowly gets back to work after floods from rainstorms

    Disruptions at Canadian ports see rail operations hit the buffers

    Air cargo capacity squeeze could linger 'until the end of the decade'

    ONE enjoys huge profit rise – every eastbound transpac ship full

    DFDS pulls out of €500m Ekol takeover bid

    Red Sea crisis provides a bonus for Chinese container manufacturers