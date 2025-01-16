Guillaume Bouyer new regional trade head at Davies Turner

By Gavin van Marle 16/01/2025

UK freight forwarding group Davies Turner has promoted Guillaume Bouyer (above) as head of strategic accounts in its ocean freight forwarding department for the Indian subcontinent and South-east Asia region.

He joins a team of three other heads of trade, each focused on different regions: Africa and the Americas; Asia LCL imports & China rail; and East Asia – reporting to ocean freight director Tony Cole.

Mr Bouyer joined Davies Turner in 2010 on its graduate recruitment programme and now has a proven track record of operational and commercial success, said the company.

“In the same family ownership for over 150 years, Guillaume’s appointment is part of an ongoing process at every level of the Davies Turner organisation to build our winning teams and safeguard the future,” Mr Cole said.

“His appointment strengthens the long-serving senior management team within our ocean freight department, which has a strong sales and operational record in ocean freight forwarding and international logistics.

“We have every confidence in his ability to work with the other heads of trade within our ocean freight division to help inject new ideas and energy to take Davies Turner’s ocean freight services to the next stage in their development and expansion.”