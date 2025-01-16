Guillaume Bouyer new regional trade head at Davies Turner

Wider responsibility and seat on Davies Turner & Co board for Dave O'Brien
UK freight forwarder and overland freight operator Davies Turner has appointed Dave O’Brien (above) to ...
JBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWNKNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW TGT: YIELD RETURNPLD: REBOUND MATTERSAMZN: MULTI-BILLION LONG-TERM MEXICO INVESTMENTDSV: WEAKENING TO TWO-MONTH LOWSKNIN: ANOTHER LOW PG: STABLE YIELDAAPL: GAUGING EXPECTATIONSXOM: GO GREEN NOWKNIN: BOUNCING OFF NEW LOWS HON: BREAK-UP PRESSURE
JBHT: EARNINGS MISSJBHT: EARNINGS SEASON IS HEREDHL: BOTTOM FISHINGDSV: DOWNKNIN: NEW MULTI-YEAR LOW TGT: YIELD RETURNPLD: REBOUND MATTERSAMZN: MULTI-BILLION LONG-TERM MEXICO INVESTMENTDSV: WEAKENING TO TWO-MONTH LOWSKNIN: ANOTHER LOW PG: STABLE YIELDAAPL: GAUGING EXPECTATIONSXOM: GO GREEN NOWKNIN: BOUNCING OFF NEW LOWS HON: BREAK-UP PRESSURE
UK freight forwarding group Davies Turner has promoted Guillaume Bouyer (above) as head of strategic accounts in its ocean freight forwarding department for the Indian subcontinent and South-east Asia region.
He joins a team of three other heads of trade, each focused on different regions: Africa and the Americas; Asia LCL imports & China rail; and East Asia – reporting to ocean freight director Tony Cole.
Mr Bouyer joined Davies Turner in 2010 on its graduate recruitment programme and now has a proven track record of operational and commercial success, said the company.
“In the same family ownership for over 150 years, Guillaume’s appointment is part of an ongoing process at every level of the Davies Turner organisation to build our winning teams and safeguard the future,” Mr Cole said.
“His appointment strengthens the long-serving senior management team within our ocean freight department, which has a strong sales and operational record in ocean freight forwarding and international logistics.
“We have every confidence in his ability to work with the other heads of trade within our ocean freight division to help inject new ideas and energy to take Davies Turner’s ocean freight services to the next stage in their development and expansion.”
Three new services and a transpacific focus for Ocean Alliance in 2025
Launch of new tariffs 'a speeding train', be ready, US importers warned
'Military asset' listing sees Cosco and CCA barred from Pentagon contracts
Airfreight sector left 'exposed' after ecommerce traffic 'falls off a cliff'
Global revenues soar, but loss of steam for OOCL's Asia-Europe trade
Shippers claim major box lines 'acted together' to profit from the pandemic
Cosco to play a major role in China's container hub ambitions for Yangpu Port
USEC dispute end comes too late to stop transpacific spot rate climb
Scant room for sustainable growth in aviation, says watchdog T&E
Tariffs will spark retaliation that will hit US competitiveness, warn forwarders
India feels the heat as China 'weaponises' for trade war bargaining power
Geopolitical tension tempers airfreight optimism as spot rates fall
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article