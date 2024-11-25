Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Wider responsibility and seat on Davies Turner & Co board for Dave O'Brien

Photo: Davies Turner Group
By

UK freight forwarder and overland freight operator Davies Turner has appointed Dave O’Brien (above) to the board of its surface freight subsidiary, Davies Turner & Co.

A long-term employee, Mr O’Brien joined Davies Turner in 1990 as Turkish import manager, from HV Cowan in Liverpool, where he grew the trade “from a few trailers a week to over 110 currently, making it one of Davies Turner’s major tradelanes”.

Subsequent positions in the company included section manager for import lanes, in Manchester, and in 2010 he was named head of retail development, focusing on the company’s expansion into retail logistics.

In 2024, he became head of global accounts, overseeing new services in offshore warehousing, quality control and cross-trading, while maintaining his oversight of DT’s Turkish business.

In his new role he becomes responsible for the company’s Moroccan services, alongside his current responsibilities.

“In the same family ownership for over 150 years, Dave’s appointment is part of an ongoing process at every level of the Davies Turner organisation to build our winning teams and safeguard the future,” said group director Alan Williams.

“We have every confidence in Dave’s ability to work with the other directors at an operational level within our surface freight subsidiary to help inject new ideas and energy to take Davies Turner & Co to the next stage in its development and expansion,” he added.

 

The News in Brief Podcast gives you a 15 minute overview of last week’s supply-chain news and a look into what’s coming up this week!

 

 

