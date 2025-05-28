Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption
Forever 21, the US clothing retailer, has gone down shouting: it has squarely blamed its ...
It’s grim times if you are a small- to medium-sized transport operator in Australia.
My wife and I did our weekly grocery shopping today. We were both bemused by a bill of over A$450. And no, there was no caviar, no truffle oil, no 1954 Dom Perignon, there wasn’t even a block of chocolate (who can afford that?). But now that my (adult) daughter has moved back home, and makes lunches for her partner, we are now buying life’s ...
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
MSC renews lease for terminal operating subsidiary at Port Everglades until 2034
Chinese EV sales success in Europe a boost for rail freight
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article