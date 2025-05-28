Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Australia's road transport sector on the edge of disaster

dreamstime_xs_143211659
ID 143211659 © Viacheslav Iacobchuk | Dreamstime.com
By

It’s grim times if you are a small- to medium-sized transport operator in Australia.

My wife and I did our weekly grocery shopping today. We were both bemused by a bill of over A$450. And no, there was no caviar, no truffle oil, no 1954 Dom Perignon, there wasn’t even a block of chocolate (who can afford that?). But now that my (adult) daughter has moved back home, and makes lunches for her partner, we are now buying life’s ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bankruptcy Blues Concept Logistics On the road again

    Most read news

    Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading

    Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted

    Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

    ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees

    New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion 

    Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules

    Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'

    $2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'

    MSC renews lease for terminal operating subsidiary at Port Everglades until 2034

    Chinese EV sales success in Europe a boost for rail freight

    Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports

    DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?

    Mexican port of Ensenada eyes investment to boost intermodal ambitions

    The US flags a most convenient way to boost its shipping fleet

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge