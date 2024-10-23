Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FW: TFI’s Bedard: Buying UPS’ LTL operations was not a mistake

DSV: SOLUTIONS DSV: DOWNSIDE REMINDERDSV: AIR AND OCEAN VOLUMES RISEDSV: SOLID INTERIMSDSV: FIRST TAKE KNIN: AIR VOLUMES RISEKNIN: SEA VOLUMES FALLKNIN: PUSHING UNIT COST DOWNKNIN: COST CONTROL 'SAVES THE DAY'KNIN: SOFT TRADING UPDATEWTC: UPSIDEGM: RAISING THE ROOFGM: IN FULL THROTTLEZIM: MAERSK BOOST KNIN: READ-ACROSSMAERSK: NOT ENOUGHMAERSK: GUIDANCE UPGRADE

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

(An initial recap of TFI International’s financial data from its third quarter earnings report can be found here.)

Alain Bedard, the CEO of TFI International, assured analysts on the company’s earnings call Tuesday that he wasn’t sorry the company bought less-than-truckload carrier UPS Freight in early 2021.  

“If you asked me the question, ‘Hey, you think that you made a mistake with this purchase?’” Bedard said, “Not at all.”

But the fact that the question even came up, as the fourth anniversary of the acquisition looms in just a few months, highlights the fact that TFI’s LTL operations, mostly made up of the legacy UPS Freight business, remain a significant laggard in the trucking conglomerate’s overall performance…

To read the full post, please click here.

    TFI International ArcBest JB Hunt Keep on trucking Landstar Old Dominion Freight Line Ryder Saia

