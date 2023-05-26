By Alessandro Pasetti 26/05/2023

Looking for capital appreciation in the supply chain, particularly on the North American land side of the equation, is tricky at best.

While you may have caught the action of GXO Logistics, the only listed, pure-play contract logistics firm, whose stock had another strong week by hitting a 52-week record of $60.8 on Tuesday, it’s the trucking sector that gets most of the attention from investors.

Is it up or down next for a number of key players whose valuations, incidentally, were on ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN