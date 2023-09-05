Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

TFI International acquires Vedder Transportation

Close up businessmen shaking hands during a meeting. Handshake deal business corporate.
© | Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

TFI International Acquires Vedder Transportation Group

Acquisition establishes TFI International’s Canadian coast-to-coast food grade tank truck network

Montreal, Quebec, September 5, 2023 – TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the acquisition of Vedder Transportation Group (“Vedder”) which specializes in the tank truck transport of food grade liquids and dry bulk commodities. Headquartered in Abbotsford, British Columbia where it ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    TFI International Knight-Swift Old Dominion Freight Line On the wires XPO Logistics

    Most Read

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand

    DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

    MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row

    Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    France-Italy road and rail freight chaos after Alpine rockfall