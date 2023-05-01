Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

TFI International announces two LTL deals

Close up businessmen shaking hands during a meeting. Handshake deal business corporate.
© | Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE 

Acquisitions in Both Canada and the US Further Expand North American LTL Presence

MONTREAL, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced it has agreed to acquire Siemens Transportation Group (“STG”), and has completed the acquisition of Hot Line Freight Systems (“Hot Line”). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Founded in 1962, the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    TFI International

    Most Read

    'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse

    Even Chinese manufacturers relocating production

    K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers

    Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'

    Soft demand pushes ocean spot rates to 'their lowest sustainable level'

    Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes

    Freight movements halted as conflict in Sudan kills hundreds

    European shipper in FMC case slams Hapag-Lloyd 'incompetence'

    In it for the long-haul – carriers hang on to converted B757s

    Shippers and carriers caught up in new D&D legal battles

    Slow steaming can partially offset newbuilding surge, says consultant

    Cargo-hopeful Eastern Airlines' future in doubt as CEO quits

    Optimistic UPS chief sees end of decline after 'disappointing' Q1

    Ceva + Bolloré Logistics – in the name of Rodolphe Saadé

    Cargolux posts $1.6bn record profit but warns of declining market

    Shippers fear Indian cargo ruling will add to congestion at Chittagong