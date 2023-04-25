SA: TFI International Q1 23 non-GAAP EPS = $1.33 –> $0.14 miss...

SA: Knight-Swift non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 misses by $0.08...
SEEKING ALPHA reports: – Knight-Swift Transportation press release (NYSE:KNX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 misses by $0.08. – Revenue of ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
– TFI International press release (NYSE:TFII): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 misses by $0.14.
– Revenue of $1.85B (-15.5% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
Stock down (-2%) in after-hours trade after a bad day (-3.55% to $115) on market weakness (S&P 500: -1.5%).
The full Q1 23 statement is here.
