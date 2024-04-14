Sign up for our FREE newsletter
SA: Israel stocks finish higher in wake of Iran attack

3d persons turning the arrow on the upside and man who going up
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Stocks in Israel showed resilience Sunday following the unprecedented missile and drone attack by Iran.

The Israeli government is in agreement that there should be a response to the attack, Hanoch Milwidsky, vice-president of the Israeli parliament, told the BBC.

The Tel Aviv benchmark TA-35 rose +0.3%. (NYSEARCA:EIS) (NYSEARCA:ISRA)…

The full post is here.

