SA: Saudi Arabia plans to pour $40bn into AI technology – report

DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny
Danish investors in DSV continue to press the logistics giant over the environmental, social and ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
Saudi Arabia is apparently creating a fund worth about $40B to invest in artificial intelligence, according to The New York Times.
The Middle Eastern nation is serious about throwing its monetary weight into the technology that is reshaping industries, according to three people briefed on the plan, the report said.
Over the last month, representatives of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have discussed a potential partnership with Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s largest private venture capital firms, and other financiers, The New York Times reported.
The fund would possibly make Saudi Arabia the world’s largest investor in AI, as it would be much larger than U.S. venture capital firms typically amass. Some Wall Street banks are reportedly helping to assemble the fund…
The full story is here.
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'
Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim
Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits
Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail
Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India
Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article