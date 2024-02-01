SA: Amazon could be liable for the safety of third-party products

By LoadstarEditorial 01/02/2024

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could face another regulatory hurdle in 2024. The e-commerce giant might see an order issued from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that would classify Amazon’s (AMZN) online retail business as a distributor of goods. That distinction would make Amazon (AMZN) responsible for the safety of goods that it sells for outside vendors on its website and ships for them through its logistics network, according to The Wall Street Journal.

If the CPSC pulls the trigger on the action, Amazon (AMZN) would face the same safety responsibilities as traditional retailers and be opened up to lawsuits and potential recalls over items sold through its website…

