Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SA: Amazon could be liable for the safety of third-party products

Amazon warehouse
Photo: © Marcos del Mazo | Dreamstime.com
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could face another regulatory hurdle in 2024. The e-commerce giant might see an order issued from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that would classify Amazon’s (AMZN) online retail business as a distributor of goods. That distinction would make Amazon (AMZN) responsible for the safety of goods that it sells for outside vendors on its website and ships for them through its logistics network, according to The Wall Street Journal.

If the CPSC pulls the trigger on the action, Amazon (AMZN) would face the same safety responsibilities as traditional retailers and be opened up to lawsuits and potential recalls over items sold through its website…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Amazon Seeking Alpha Black Friday Cyber Monday FedEx National Retail Federation (NRF) the ecommerce equation UPS

    Most Read

    Weak demand and overcapacity adding to carrier Red Sea stress

    What on earth is going on at Schiphol?

    The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'

    Angry importers hit by delivery delays and rising costs, but rates are softening

    Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view

    DHL partners with Schneider Electric for greener transport

    Red Sea crisis drove shipping rates up faster than Covid, but some are falling

    Freighters diverted as Anchorage Airport weathers huge snowfall

    Rates boom and alliance shake-up strengthen objections to HMM sale

    Hapag-Lloyd unveils 'significant decrease in earnings' in 2023

    Atlas Air appoints Joel Goldberg its SVP and chief information officer 

    Digitise now, it's key to airfreight's future, says Ram Menen

    Red Sea crisis a new headache for customers after Ukraine traffic revamp

    Superdry to cut logistics costs amid 'unprecedented retail challenges'

    DB Schenker contract logistics blends tech and talent

    'Outlook not very promising', says UPS CEO, eyeing more cutbacks