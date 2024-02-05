Sign up for our FREE newsletter
SA: Layoff season continues to roil across tech industry

By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Just a little into the second month of 2024 and layoffs continue to roil across the tech industry.

More than 120 tech companies have already laid off a combined total of more than 32,000 employees during the first five weeks of 2024, according to Layoffs.fyi. In 2023, tech companies laid off about 260,000 according to the tracker.

Tech firms are continuing to streamline costs, improve efficiencies and respond to a cooling labor market, which includes cutting employees. These companies are constant under pressure to consistently improve profits…

The full post can be found here.

