SA: Forward Air gains on report lawsuit with Omni Logistics settled

SA: Norfolk Southern gains amid activist speculation
SEEKING ALPHA writes: Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) rose 3.5% amid speculation that the railroad operator could be a potential ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) quickly jumped 13% after a report that its lawsuit with Omni Logistics was settled.
The case has been settled, according to a posting on X from an editor-at-large at FreightWaves…
The full post is here.
(Developing story: stock up only +5.7% to $54 at the time of publishing…)
PS: Published by FreightWaves, now read: “Forward Air, Omni reach settlement; merger to close soon“… stock story update: +1.7% to $52 at 12 noon EST.
