Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SA: Forward Air gains on report lawsuit with Omni Logistics settled

acquisition © Mr.phonlawat Chaicheevinlikit
© Mr.phonlawat Chaicheevinlikit
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) quickly jumped 13% after a report that its lawsuit with Omni Logistics was settled.

The case has been settled, according to a posting on X from an editor-at-large at FreightWaves…

The full post is here.

(Developing story: stock up only +5.7% to $54 at the time of publishing…)

PS: Published by FreightWaves, now read: “Forward Air, Omni reach settlement; merger to close soon“… stock story update: +1.7% to $52 at 12 noon EST.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Forward Air Omni Logistics Seeking Alpha M&A

    Most Read

    With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    CMA CGM losses said to be at heart of 'divorce' from AF-KLM

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene

    Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers

    Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'

    CULines launches Red Sea service as Houthi target area expands

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team as Henriette Hallberg Thygesen retires

    New kid on the dock: BlackRock joins MSC's gang