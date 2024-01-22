SA: Forward Air gains on report lawsuit with Omni Logistics settled

By LoadstarEditorial 22/01/2024

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) quickly jumped 13% after a report that its lawsuit with Omni Logistics was settled.

The case has been settled, according to a posting on X from an editor-at-large at FreightWaves…

The full post is here.

(Developing story: stock up only +5.7% to $54 at the time of publishing…)

PS: Published by FreightWaves, now read: “Forward Air, Omni reach settlement; merger to close soon“… stock story update: +1.7% to $52 at 12 noon EST.