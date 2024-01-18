Sign up for our FREE newsletter
SA: Norfolk Southern gains amid activist speculation

Mergers and Acquisitions abbreviation, letter dices word
By

SEEKING ALPHA writes:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSCrose 3.5% amid speculation that the railroad operator could be a potential activist investor target.

The recent issues with Norfolk Southern (NSC), including the toxic chemicals derailment in February in Ohio, could help attract activists, according to a Deal.com report on Thursday, which cited exports. NSC fell 11% over the last 12 months, significantly below rivals CSX Corp. (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP), and Canadian National Railway (CNI)…

The full post is here.

    Norfolk Southern Seeking Alpha

