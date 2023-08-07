TFI International to acquire JHT

By LoadstarEditorial 07/08/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Market Leading Niche Asset Light Logistics and Transportation Provider Brings Proprietary Approach, Potential Synergies

Montreal, Quebec, August 7, 2023 – TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced it has agreed to acquire JHT Holdings, Inc. (“JHT”), a leading asset light logistics and transportation provider in North America for Class 6-8 truck manufacturers. Founded in 1933, based out of Wisconsin, JHT transports ...

