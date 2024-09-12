Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Ancora didn’t oust Norfolk Southern’s Shaw at first but ultimately succeeded

ZIM: RALLY MODE ON WTC: SOARING TRADING MULTIPLESKNIN: SCHENKER SALE EFFECTDHL: AIR INVESTMENTGM: NEW KOREAN PARTNERMAERSK: MOMENTUM BUILDING AMZN: 'CNI' HEDGEWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: DB SCHENKER RACE IS NOT OVER BA: NEW LOWS ON THE RADARMAERSK: OUTPERFORMING DSV: WEEKLY UPDATE GM: AUTO WOES HERE TO STAY WMT: FULFILMENT AND MARKETPLACE APPEAL RXO: DOWN TO NEW EQUITY PRICING VALUEAMZN: UK DATA CENTRES INVESTMENTUPS: GERMAN BOLT-ON DEALAAPL: PAY YOUR DUES

ZIM: RALLY MODE ON WTC: SOARING TRADING MULTIPLESKNIN: SCHENKER SALE EFFECTDHL: AIR INVESTMENTGM: NEW KOREAN PARTNERMAERSK: MOMENTUM BUILDING AMZN: 'CNI' HEDGEWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: DB SCHENKER RACE IS NOT OVER BA: NEW LOWS ON THE RADARMAERSK: OUTPERFORMING DSV: WEEKLY UPDATE GM: AUTO WOES HERE TO STAY WMT: FULFILMENT AND MARKETPLACE APPEAL RXO: DOWN TO NEW EQUITY PRICING VALUEAMZN: UK DATA CENTRES INVESTMENTUPS: GERMAN BOLT-ON DEALAAPL: PAY YOUR DUES

BYE
ID 24589885 © Raywoo | Dreamstime.com
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

In the end, Ancora got its man. 

In a stunning turn of events that could not have been foreseen when Alan Shaw, then the CEO of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC)swatted away a proxy battle by Ancora Holdings in May to have him removed from his job, Shaw is now gone anyway.

He was felled soon after the launch of an investigation of a personal relationship with the company’s chief legal officer, Nabanita C. Nag. 

And according to an explosive piece in The Wall Street Journal, it was Ancora that spurred the investigation that was disclosed to the public on Sunday but which had at least proceeded far enough by Wednesday that Shaw and Nag were both dismissed. They leave the company without severance…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Ancora FreightWaves Norfolk Southern

    Most read news

    ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos

    CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'

    CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB

    New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch

    Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms

    Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity

    US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    Reaction: MSC 'out to kill' Mærsk

    'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

    HMM eyes entry into trans-Atlantic alongside $16bn investment plan

    Insurance claims on the rise with box ships forced to brave Cape weather

    Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead