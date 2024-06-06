FT: Christmas shipments rush risks deepening supply chain crisis, warns Maersk boss

Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high
Large shippers are keeping inventory high, fearing a Canadian rail strike could come sooner than ...
WTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITEZIM: ALL EYES ON YOUF: EV WOESODFL: STRENGTHENINGAMZN: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: THE 'UNDERRATED'KO: STRONGFWRD: THUMB UPATSG: SUCCESSION PLAN UNLIKEDMAERSK: GUIDANCE WATCHMAERSK: SELL-SIDE UPGRADE
WTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITEZIM: ALL EYES ON YOUF: EV WOESODFL: STRENGTHENINGAMZN: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: THE 'UNDERRATED'KO: STRONGFWRD: THUMB UPATSG: SUCCESSION PLAN UNLIKEDMAERSK: GUIDANCE WATCHMAERSK: SELL-SIDE UPGRADE
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:
A sudden rush to order shipments for the festive period risks deepening delays and congestion across the global supply chain, the chief executive of the world’s second-largest container shipping group has warned.
Vincent Clerc, head of AP Møller-Maersk, told the Financial Times that, after “an almost vertical” increase in shipping costs in the past month amid worsening congestion at ports in Asia and the Middle East, more customers could try to ship goods much earlier than normal.
“At this stage the thing that can really make things worse for the global supply chain is this rush for the door where everybody starts to order more than they need. You get this bullwhip effect,” he added.
Clerc warned that any move by retailers to get their goods earlier would be counter-productive. “In order to prevent delays, you have more delays.”
The full post is here.
Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel
Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings
Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown
Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching
Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows
'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge
Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high
More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets
Box rates ease, but 'things may get worse for shippers before they get better'
Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement
Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers
Sponsored Podcast: DP World launches £350m fourth berth at London Gateway
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article