Five ways real-time freight intelligence drives ROI in tender negotiations – and beyond

By David Badger 09/12/2024

Market volatility has transformed how shippers procure ocean and air freight, driving a shift toward greater flexibility and data-driven decision-making.

In this evolving landscape, real-time freight intelligence has become essential for maximizing ROI, not only during tender negotiations but also in long-term procurement strategies. By leveraging dynamic market insights, shippers can secure competitive rates, improve service reliability, and build resilient supply chains that still thrive in uncertainty.

Here’s what you stand to gain by investing in real-time freight intelligence:

1. informed decision-making with accurate market data

ROI Impact: Helps secure competitive rates and avoid overpaying.

Real-time freight intelligence provides up-to-date insights into rate fluctuations, capacity trends, and market conditions, enabling you to negotiate from a position of strength. By understanding current market dynamics, you can challenge carriers’ pricing and avoid unnecessary premiums.

As Karen Goodall, global category leader, freight & logistics at Associated British Foods, observed: “On one lane, I could see we were at the market high level. After further discussions with the carrier, I managed to get a 30% reduction on the rate, taking it from market high to just below market mid-low. On an annualized basis this is close to $1.5m on one lane alone.”

2. enhanced cost forecasting and budgeting

ROI Impact: Reduces financial risk and improves budget accuracy – up to a 50% improvement, reported by a Fortune 500 company.

With real-time data on surcharges, spot rates, long-term rates, market spread, and seasonal trends, you can build more accurate cost models. This precision helps you avoid avoidable expenses while preempting any ‘surprise’ costs throughout the year, ensuring your procurement strategy continues to align with financial goals.

3. increased leverage through benchmarking

ROI Impact: Drives better contractual terms and service levels.

Comparing your rates and service performance against market benchmarks ensures you’re not overpaying or accepting subpar service. Real-time intelligence allows you to identify gaps and push for improved terms, such as guaranteed space, lower surcharges, or enhanced service reliability.

With over 500 million crowdsourced rates, Xeneta’s data leverages the power of ‘strength in numbers’, giving shippers unparalleled visibility into market trends and benchmarks. This collective intelligence empowers procurement teams to negotiate with confidence, knowing they are backed by insights from a vast network of real-world contracts.

“We had negotiations with our carriers in December and first struggled to get the decreased prices we were expecting. But once we mentioned we were a customer of Xeneta, we ‘magically’ received better rates.” – Global Automotive Electronics Supplier

4. faster response to market shifts and stakeholder alignment

ROI Impact: Minimises losses during market volatility.

When market conditions change rapidly, having real-time insights allows you to pivot quickly. Whether it’s securing alternative carriers during capacity crunches or adjusting volumes in response to demand, real-time intelligence helps maintain service continuity while controlling costs.

It also facilitates better stakeholder alignment by ensuring all parties – from procurement and logistics teams to finance and operations – are working with the same up-to-date information. This shared visibility enables faster decision-making, reduces internal friction, and strengthens cross-functional collaboration, ensuring that strategic adjustments are both efficient and well-coordinated.

5. strengthened long-term supplier relationships

ROI Impact: Build strategic partnerships that reduce future costs and drive long-term value.

Procurement has traditionally been a relationship-driven industry. It’s founded on trust, collaboration, and mutual understanding of market movements to achieve a common goal. But as volatility shifts the market aggressively between a carrier’s market and a shipper’s market, these relationships can become strained.

Freight intelligence that centers market transparency and neutrality can enhance your ability to collaborate with carriers or freight forwarders on long-term strategies, such as shared risk models or sustainability initiatives. By leveraging unbiased data, both parties can engage in more constructive, data-driven negotiations. This approach not only strengthens partnerships but also opens the door to innovative solutions like dynamic pricing models, capacity-sharing agreements, and joint sustainability efforts.

Where to begin:

Most shippers will use some form of external freight data in their tender negotiations. They often turn to data for benchmarking rates, understanding capacity trends, and assessing service levels, with interest in these insights typically increasing in the months leading up to contract negotiations.

However, too many mistakenly believe that once the tender is completed, their reliance on data diminishes. For those actively involved in procuring freight between 2019-2024, you know the exact opposite to be true.

Integrating real-time freight intelligence into your tender process is more than just a cost-saving strategy – it’s a game-changer for building flexibility, strengthening carrier relationships, and staying competitive in an ever-shifting market. By leveraging dynamic, data-driven insights, procurement teams can navigate volatility with confidence and precision, unlocking long-term value that extends beyond the negotiation table.

