FedEx announces intent to separate FedEx Freight, creating two industry-leading public companies
PRESS RELEASE – Unlocks significant value for FedEx stockholders through creation of a new publicly listed ...
It’s a great way to end of the year and put under the Christmas tree a wonderful M&A gift delivered from none other than FedEx (FDX).
Because its less-than-truckload (LTL) freight unit will be separated from core Ground and Express operations (aka: FedEx only, post-FedEx Freight split), the company disclosed yesterday – after US markets closed – alongside fiscal Q2 25 numbers that were just about fine – the outlook isn’t, however, for the remainder of fiscal 2025 to the end ...
