Editor's note: Premium turns six

By Alessandro Pasetti 08/11/2024

Dear reader,

Premium‘s sixth birth today is the natural occasion for us to thank you all for your daily support, without which this team wouldn’t exist.

“Another year older! Congratulations to Premium on its sixth birthday. In such a short time, it has grown into an essential part of both The Loadstar and the wider market. Intelligent, funny and considered, I can’t wait to watch Premium carry on its impressive growth trajectory,” Alex Lennane, publisher of The Loadstar, remarks.

Our 2024 fiscal year that just closed set the bar higher.

Steep double-digit top-line growth and new record profits made us think harder about how to move forward and, after the launch of DeskOne – it turns one today, btw! – we are very pleased with the fast-rising number of corporate subscriptions we have won in recent months.

We’ll re-invest in the team. Expect big news as soon Q1 25 as we hammer out the final details of a project we have been working on for about a year now.

This is the time to also thank the entire team.

Our Ruben Huber, with his OceanX weekly wrap, essential and informative. Mr Joy, who is increasingly gaining traction across time zones, not only in Australia and New Zealand, with his unmatched insight. My partner in business, friend and colleague, Gavin van Marle, his knowledge of the market and sound daily advice second to none, just like his friendship.

And then I must thank our thoughtful publisher, Alex Lennane, as well as so many of our other key team members – Joe and Dave, production editors; Arabella, heading operations; and Nick Marsh, managing director – all there to help Premium deliver the absolute best every single day. At times, let’s add, beyond the sum of our parts.

Better and bigger, that’s part of the plan, while having fun and, obviously, without being sued – we got quite close to court in the recent past – for giving you what you won’t read anywhere else.

One final word concerns new contributors, our last add being market veteran Bill Paul – we are grateful he agreed to join us.

We have published sporadic add-ons from writers who wished not to disclose their identities in the past year, and we always welcome new views, under your credentials or otherwise, in line or against our own editorial takes.

If interested in writing for us, daily, weekly or monthly, reach me here, now.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Alessandro Pasetti

Director Loadstar Hedge HoldCo

Head of Loadstar Premium

+44 740 22 555 12