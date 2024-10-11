Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / GXO Logistics takeover talk – scent of box line interest

AHUNT
ID 29141083 © Justinhoffmanoutdoors | Dreamstime.com
By

The shares of GXO Logistics shot up yesterday on the stock market as reports did the rounds that a sale of the world’s largest, listed, pure-play contract-logistics (CL) firm could be on the cards.

That wasn’t part of our recent M&A landscape coverage that focused on deal-making in forwarding, when we wrote ’Nothing chunky to buy, lots to break up’. But we wondered earlier this year what the future may hold for GXO ownership.

Conveniently for the pure-play CL firm from Greenwich, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    GXO Logistics M&A radar Pure-play contract logistics operators Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation CVC Capital Partners DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV private equity

    Most read news

    Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Flexible airfreight must find balanced traffic flows to keep networks in tact

    Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak

    'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting

    India takes RMG market share from strife-ridden Bangladesh

    TS Lines expands Africa services and orders more ships

    DHL, Mærsk, Kuehne & DSV – tears & rain, hope & faith

    Florida evacuates as cat-4 hurricane ‘Milton’ set to strike tonight

    Kenyan flower exporters urge airlines to add capacity