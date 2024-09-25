By Alessandro Pasetti 25/09/2024

For those of you who are not that close to stock market matters, kindly skip immediately to the second part of today’s coverage concerning the likely operational impact of ’corporate staff risk’ tied to the Danish takeover of Schenker.

Smell the blood read-across

To get a feeling for how sensitive the shares of DSV are to any “insight” at the moment, I’d just flag here that yesterday, 24 September, while DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer answered a question from a sell-side analyst ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN