Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / 'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

Pressure gauge
ID 13350658 © 350jb | Dreamstime.com
By

Now it’s a waiting game for M&A aficionados after Reuters kept most of us up all night, trying to decide what to make of its breaking story headed: “Denmark’s DSV wins 14 billion-euro race for Deutsche Bahn’s Schenker, sources say“.

Here it comes

The exclusive followed earlier Bloomberg coverage – read: “DSV said [to be] in advanced talks to buy €14 billion Deutsche Bahn arm” – also according to which, the Danish forwarder secured the backing of Deutsche Bahn over rival bidder ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CVC Capital Partners DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV M&A radar private equity Takeover Talk Viking Ironclad Age M&A Scan Global Logistics

    Most read news

    ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos

    CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'

    CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB

    New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch

    Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms

    Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    Reaction: MSC 'out to kill' Mærsk

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates

    HMM eyes entry into trans-Atlantic alongside $16bn investment plan

    Insurance claims on the rise with box ships forced to brave Cape weather

    Union urges Hamburg port workers to agree deal following disruptive weekend

    Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead