DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations
The behind-the-scenes PR war between DSV and CVC Capital for DB Schenker looks set to ...
Now it’s a waiting game for M&A aficionados after Reuters kept most of us up all night, trying to decide what to make of its breaking story headed: “Denmark’s DSV wins 14 billion-euro race for Deutsche Bahn’s Schenker, sources say“.
Here it comes
The exclusive followed earlier Bloomberg coverage – read: “DSV said [to be] in advanced talks to buy €14 billion Deutsche Bahn arm” – also according to which, the Danish forwarder secured the backing of Deutsche Bahn over rival bidder ...
