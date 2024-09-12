By Alessandro Pasetti 12/09/2024

Now it’s a waiting game for M&A aficionados after Reuters kept most of us up all night, trying to decide what to make of its breaking story headed: “Denmark’s DSV wins 14 billion-euro race for Deutsche Bahn’s Schenker, sources say“.

Here it comes

The exclusive followed earlier Bloomberg coverage – read: “DSV said [to be] in advanced talks to buy €14 billion Deutsche Bahn arm” – also according to which, the Danish forwarder secured the backing of Deutsche Bahn over rival bidder ...

