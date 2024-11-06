Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DSV – €5bn bond package details

CAT: RISING TRADEEXPD: TRUMP TRADE LOSER LINE: PUNISHEDMAERSK: RELIEF XPO: TRUMP TRADE WINNERCHRW: NO JOYUPS: STEADY YIELDXPO: BUILDING BLOCKSHLAG: BIG ORDERLINE: REACTIONLINE: EXPENSES AND OPERATING LEVERAGELINE: PIPELINE OF DEALS LINE: DEMAND PATTERNS LINE: LANDSCAPELINE: CONF CALL STARTSDSV: UNTOUCHABLEEXPD: NOT AS BULLISH AS PREVIOUSLYFWRD: SPECULATIVE RALLY MAERSK: INTEGRATED LOGISTICS WIN

DSV said this week it “has through DSV Finance B.V. successfully placed and closed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 5.0 billion senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) in six tranches under its EMTN Programme”.

It added:

“The Notes will be issued 6 November 2024 at an average price of 99.669% and will be listed on Euronext Dublin. The Notes will have an average duration of 5.5 years and an average coupon rate of 3.250% based on the 3mEuribor rate at the time of pricing. Five out of the six tranches have a fixed coupon rate.”

Net proceeds from the transaction “will be used for funding the acquisition of Schenker AG, including reducing the commitments under the Bridge Facilities Agreement”.

The full release, including full details of the six tranches, is here.

