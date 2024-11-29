Down Under: A sick patient in road freight
What price safety?
Is Santa going to come this Christmas?
And if not, what becomes of the small transport operators that all the Tier One Logistics companies rely upon?
And so – this is Christmas?
Australia’s Consumer Sentiment Index has risen for two consecutive months, posting a 5.3% increase this month, according to Trading Economics. Apparently, as a senior economist at Westpac put it:
“Consumers are feeling less pressure on their family finances, no longer worried about further interest rate rises, ...
Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears
Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
Indian exporters elated as they escape Trump's tariff plan
Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'
'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound
UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder
Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off
Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse
Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article