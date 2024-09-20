Global biofuel production capacity predicted to be unable to meet shipping demand
UK ship classification organisation Lloyd’s Register (LR) has warned shipowners and their decarbonisation-conscious customers that ...
DHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINED
DHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINED
The ability of container carriers to levy high demurrage charges on shippers is holding back progress solving one of the biggest shipping bugbears – the “hurry-up-and-wait” scenario, in which box ships increase speed to catch up on schedules, only to end up anchored outside their destination port waiting for a berth.
Some estimates conclude this is increasing container shipping’s CO2 emissions by 15%.
Ships can only unload cargo when there are berthing slots allowing them to dock, and the inverse square law means they can realise outsize reductions in fuel consumption and emissions by sailing slower to the destination if there are no berth available.
But flying in the face of decades of insistence that the problem is a ‘low-hanging fruit’, neither the application of VSAT broadband, nor digitalisation, machine learning or AI have been able to make so-called ‘smart-steaming’ – which could be achieved with a telephone call – a reality.
Instead, ‘hurry-up-and-wait’ stubbornly persists, with Linerlytica showing that queues of more than a dozen vessels are routine at the world’s largest ports.
Finland’s Napa is the latest company to attempt to tackle the issue, with its new project, Napa Studio.
Napa CEO Mikko Kuosa made it clear that technology, in this case, is not the answer. He explained: “There are conflicting interests to solve this. There are incentives [to hurry-up-and-wait] built into contracts. There have been so many efforts during the last ten, 15 years to solve this.”
He told The Loadstar the problem was that carriers were able to levy D&D charges which may be well in excess of the fuel efficiencies to be gained from smart-steaming.
“Often, demurrage can be more profitable than doing normal business,” he said.
In its attempt to address the problem, Napa has “brought together shipyards, owners, classification societies, technology providers, but also stakeholders from the legal, commercial and contractual sides,” Mr Kuosa said.
“There needs to be a solution that neutralises these conflicting interests, so that shipping, from a contractual point of view, would be aligned toward this decarbonisation market.
“To share the benefit to all the relevant stakeholders – that is the key to solving this,” he added.
Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'
Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics
'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints
Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes
New US de minimus rules not the main threat to ecommerce traffic
Air Canada avoids damaging strike with four-year pilot agreement
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article