Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Demurrage income driving carriers into 'hurry-up-and-wait' scenario

DHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINED

DHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINED

dreamstime_xs_55658478
ID 55658478 © Kelly Vandellen | Dreamstime.com
By

The ability of container carriers to levy high demurrage charges on shippers is holding back progress solving one of the biggest shipping bugbears – the “hurry-up-and-wait” scenario, in which box ships increase speed to catch up on schedules, only to end up anchored outside their destination port waiting for a berth.

Some estimates conclude this is increasing container shipping’s CO2 emissions by 15%.

Ships can only unload cargo when there are berthing slots allowing them to dock, and the inverse square law means they can realise outsize reductions in fuel consumption and emissions by sailing slower to the destination if there are no berth available.

But flying in the face of decades of insistence that the problem is a ‘low-hanging fruit’, neither the application of VSAT broadband, nor digitalisation, machine learning or AI have been able to make so-called ‘smart-steaming’ – which could be achieved with a telephone call – a reality.

Instead, ‘hurry-up-and-wait’ stubbornly persists, with Linerlytica showing that queues of more than a dozen vessels are routine at the world’s largest ports.

Finland’s Napa is the latest company to attempt to tackle the issue, with its new project, Napa Studio.

Napa CEO Mikko Kuosa made it clear that technology, in this case, is not the answer. He explained: “There are conflicting interests to solve this. There are incentives [to hurry-up-and-wait] built into contracts. There have been so many efforts during the last ten, 15 years to solve this.”

He told The Loadstar the problem was that carriers were able to levy D&D charges which may be well in excess of the fuel efficiencies to be gained from smart-steaming.

“Often, demurrage can be more profitable than doing normal business,” he said.

In its attempt to address the problem, Napa has “brought together shipyards, owners, classification societies, technology providers, but also stakeholders from the legal, commercial and contractual sides,” Mr Kuosa said.

“There needs to be a solution that neutralises these conflicting interests, so that shipping, from a contractual point of view, would be aligned toward this decarbonisation market.

“To share the benefit to all the relevant stakeholders – that is the key to solving this,” he added.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Demurrage & Detention Emissions & Omissions Hurry up and wait Napa Slow Steaming Smart Steaming British Ports Association Rebuilding the UK Transport & Environment

    Most read news

    Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'

    Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo

    Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms

    White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike

    Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics

    'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints

    Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe

    CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid

    Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'

    News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

    New US de minimus rules not the main threat to ecommerce traffic

    Air Canada avoids damaging strike with four-year pilot agreement

    DSV – king status, leverage, value divide

    Box lines eye China-Chittagong route as Bangladesh-India relations sour

    Singapore to gain six Asia-North Europe calls in alliance reshuffle

    Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce