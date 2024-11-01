It is becoming possible for some ships to save a portion of their emissions by retrofitting a sail, but French start-up Neoline has something different in mind: building, owning and operating sailing cargo vessels from the keel up.

Recent news points to a consolidation of newbuild shipping tonnage in fewer hands. But in conversation with The Loadstar, Neoline president Jean Zanuttini said the company’s intention was to “demonstrate that it’s possible to succeed as a different type of shipowner and operator”.

He explained: “As owners, we can specify exactly what we need from the vessel, technically and operationally.”

This means designs and operations that use wind power as a basis, rather than as a supplement, aiming for a 60% to 70% proportion of the vessel’s propulsion. Measures also include recycling waste heat and using the vessel’s propeller as a generator when the wind is high and the vessel is in no danger of losing speed.

“Combining these measures… we aim for a global reduction of more than 80% in fuel consumption,” said Mr Zanuttini.

Neoline’s first ship, the 136 metre ro-ro vessel Neoliner Origin, is nearing delivery from the RMK Marine shipyard in Turkey and is intended to be deployed on a route between St Nazaire, France, and Baltimore.

With just 5,000dwt capacity, it is not intended to rival today’s deepsea behemoths, in terms of efficiencies of scale, but rather in terms of environmental credentials, Mr Zanuttini explained.

“Scale does, of course, have a huge impact on fuel efficiency, resulting from 50 years of continuous improvement of container vessels in size and technology. We are just restarting the use of sails in shipping after a century of abandoning them.

“Rather than trying to improve on large containerships, we’re starting by looking at sectors that can’t do the same. Neoliner Origin should reach a theoretical Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) of 3gCO2/tonne-km, much better than the 20gCO2/tonne-km that conventional ro-ro vessels achieve.”

Rather than using suction sails or rotor sails, Neoline has chosen the French SolidSail, a no less hi-tech design, with a much larger area.

“Suction sails and Flettner rotors aim to deliver a higher thrust per square metre and per dollar compared with soft sails… but these systems are quite limited in sail surface for now, and therefore, in overall power,” Mr Zanuttini explained. “If you want to increase power, you need to install multiple systems, which creates lot of masking effect, and they do not harvest wind power at high altitude, where the wind is stronger and more stable.”

And the business case for Neoline will become stronger as companies are required to take Scope 3 emissions into account.

Mr Zanuttini said: “One of our customers is Manitou, that makes lifting and handling equipment. Sea transport makes up 30% of its freight emissions, and we’re able to reduce their emissions on transatlantic crossings by up to 90%.”

Even with a slow speed, of just 11 knots, Neoliner Origin will reduce travel time on its chosen route, added Mr Zanuttini. “We are connecting harbours that are not directly connected today, and avoid transhipment for lots of our customers.”