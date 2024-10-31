Out-of-fashion LNG now the favourite fuel for new containerships
LNG appeared briefly to go out of fashion last year after being slammed as a ...
MAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALLWTC: BACK UPDHL: SUPPLY CHAIN LEADS BUT FORWARDING LAGSDSV: BOND PACKAGECAT: INVENTORY RANGECAT: CHINA STIMULUS VIEWCAT: SLUGGISH CYCLE HITSCHRW: STRONG INTERIMSDHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADAR
MAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALLWTC: BACK UPDHL: SUPPLY CHAIN LEADS BUT FORWARDING LAGSDSV: BOND PACKAGECAT: INVENTORY RANGECAT: CHINA STIMULUS VIEWCAT: SLUGGISH CYCLE HITSCHRW: STRONG INTERIMSDHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADAR
The end of the early peak season and a truncated US east coast port strike has led to a lull in active tonnage in the global liner fleet, with Alphaliner pointing to an increase in the number of idle vessels over the past fortnight, to a total 245,000 teu.
“Alphaliner’s latest fortnightly survey, on 21 October, tallied 71 ships with a total capacity of more than 245,000 teu as commercially idle,” this week’s research note says, adding that the idled fleet now “equals just 0.8% of the world’s 30m teu liner fleet”.
These tend to be the larger vessels – with the exception of those of 18,000 teu or more.
Meanwhile, vessels of 3,000 teu and below saw an increase in hiring activity, and “the last couple of weeks have seen a healthy volume of fixing” for these.
Shipowners are apparently taking an opportunity to get vessels booked in for repair, maintenance and retrofit, with the number in shipyards ticking up by 85,000 teu over the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, despite the increased number of idle vessels, the charter market remains “astonishing”, noted Alphaliner, “considering the various headwinds the sector is facing”.
Cape of Good Hope diversions continue to soak up the onslaught of new container tonnage. However, the Cape route is having a pronounced effect on CO2 pollution from ships, according to Xeneta data, with record high emissions recorded in Q3. Xeneta’s carbon emissions index (CEI) is up 12.2%, compared with last year.
CEI averages for the Far East to Mediterranean trade increased 60.1% year on year, compared with Q3 23, which, although unsurprising given the extra distance added, cannot be accounted for by voyage length alone – for, as well as travelling longer distances, vessels are also speeding up.
“Falling filling factors is also leading to higher emissions per tonne of cargo carried. This is largely due to a deteriorating trade balance, with exports from Europe and US to the Far East growing at a much slower rate, 0.3% in the first eight months, year on year, than volumes on the front haul, at 7.7% year on year.
“Reducing carbon emissions falls down the priority list at times of increasing congestion, tightening capacity and spiralling freight rates,” Xeneta analyst Emily Stausbøll writes.
Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings
Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'
Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels
Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow
Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?
Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels
CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip
CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax
Insights for 2025 procurement planning
Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown
Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds
Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article