By Alison Koo 07/05/2025

The charter market for containerships is diverging in response to the many pressures on supply chains, despite having shown surprising resilience to geopolitical events in the past.

Rates for ships larger than 5,000 teu are showing correction, due to uncertainty over US-China trade tensions.

Clarksons’ latest weekly report indicates current rates for a 6,500 teu vessel are averaging $72,000 a day, down from $73,438 last month.

“Easing rates have been seen in the larger sizes for short-period transactions, with reports of instability surrounding ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN